PoliceOne Wins WPA’s 2013 Maggie Award for Best Web Column

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement, announced it has taken home the award for Best Web Column/Trade at the Western Publishing Association’s 2013 Maggie Awards. Held in Los Angeles each year, the Maggie Awards honor the best print publications and websites in the Western United States.

The Best Web Column category recognizes general excellence across a series of columns by a single contributor. Police1 beat out a field that included its sister site, EMS1.com, as well as other top trade websites such as Java and Range.

Police1 received the award for 10-8: Life on the Line, written by Charles Remsberg, co-founder of the original Street Survival Seminar, author of three best-selling law enforcement training books and producer of numerous award-winning training videos. His nearly three decades of work have earned him the prestigious O.W. Wilson Award for outstanding contributions to law enforcement and the American Police Hall of Fame Honor Award for distinguished achievement in public service.

“We are honored to call ourselves Maggie award winners for the fifth year in a row,” said Alex Ford, CEO for Praetorian Group. “Naturally, the credit for this award goes to Chuck Remsberg, who has been a dedicated columnist for Police1 for many years now. This award is a testament to his impressive experience which he uses to share lifesaving lessons with our members.”

PoliceOne’s parent company, the Praetorian Group, received seven nominations for the 2013 Maggie Awards across three of its primary online portals: Police1.com, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. The seven nominations ranked the company among one of the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards, and added to Praetorian’s total of 39 nominations and eight wins over the past five years.

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years.

About Police1

With more than 400,000 registered members and nearly 2 million unique visitors per month, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com/about/.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 3 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect our communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.