PoliceOne Wins WPA’s 2014 Maggie Award for Best Web Column

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement, announced it has taken home the award for Best Web Column/Trade at the Western Publishing Association’s 2014 Maggie Awards. Held in Los Angeles each year, the Maggie Awards honor the best print publications and websites in the Western United States.

The Best Web Column category recognizes general excellence across a series of columns by a single contributor. Police1 beat out a field that included its sister site, EMS1.com, as well as other top trade websites such as Java and NailPro.

Police1 received the award for 10-43: Be Advised, written by Police1 Editor-in-Chief, Doug Wyllie. Doug has authored more than 750 feature articles and tactical tips on a wide range of topics and trends that affect the law enforcement community. He is a member of International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA), an Associate Member of the California Peace Officers’ Association, and a member of the Public Safety Writers Association.

“We are once again honored to call ourselves Maggie award winners,” said Alex Ford, CEO for Praetorian Group. “The credit for this award goes to our dedicated Editor-In-Chief, Doug Wyllie, who has been a loyal member and leader of the Police1 team for many years now. This award is a testament to his passion and commitment to Police1 members and the rest of the law enforcement community.”

PoliceOne’s parent company, the Praetorian Group, received six nominations for the 2014 Maggie Awards across three of its primary online portals: Police1.com, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. The seven nominations ranked the company among one of the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards, and added to Praetorian’s total of 45 nominations and eight wins over the past six years.

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years.

About Police1

With more than 500,000 registered members and 3 million unique visitors per month, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com/about/.

About The Praetorian Group

Founded in 1999, The Praetorian Group is the leading digital media company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 5.5 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders and military personnel better protect themselves and their communities against modern threats.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.