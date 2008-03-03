PoliceOne.com Reaches Three Quarters of a Million Monthly Unique User Milestone

Web Site Traffic, Membership Grows Significantly in 2007

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police1.com, the leading online information and training resource for law enforcement, today announced that its network of sites is now visited by more than three quarters of a million unique users each month, continuing its growth as the number one news and information Web site in the law enforcement market.

In addition to the unique user milestone, Police1 experienced significant growth across the board in 2007, tallying a 42% increase in overall site traffic and a 53% growth in membership. Police1 also continued to expand its industry-leading community of law enforcement professionals. The number of registered Police1 members has surpassed 200,000, an increase of over 72,000 registered members from January 2007 to December 2007. In addition, the number of subscribers to the Police1 eNewsletter jumped to over 120,000 by the end of 2007, an increase of 35,000 over the course of the year.

“2007 was an exceptional year for Police1 in terms of traffic growth, member development and site launches,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “Coupled with the launch of BLUtube.com and PoliceGrantsHelp.com, we made significant strides in reinforcing our position as the unquestioned leader in online content and resources for law enforcement. As we begin 2008, we continue to strive to provide the law enforcement community with the most comprehensive array of resources to stay safe and be more effective on the street.”

In late 2007, Police1 launched BLUtube.com, the first online video community for law enforcement. BLUtube offers members of the law enforcement community a secure, interactive environment in which to view and upload an unlimited number of industry-focused videos. Similar to Police1.com, BLUtube includes law enforcement-only sections with video tips, roll call training segments and sensitive in-car videos. Since its launch, BLUtube.com has registered more than three million video views and greater than 1,000 video uploads. In the coming months, Police1 will also be launching PoliceOneTV, a video section showcasing completely original segments related to officer survival, training, exercise, product research and much more.

In addition, Police1 recently launched PoliceGrantsHelp.com in partnership with Cisco Systems. The site is fast becoming the leading resource for grants information, resources and expertise to the law enforcement community. PoliceGrantsHelp.com provides a comprehensive resource for grants information and assistance in one location. The site features an extensive police grants database with a library of information covering federal, state, local and corporate opportunities.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country, with more than 200,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 120,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies.

Police1 also owns and operates Calibre Press, producers of the Street Survival® Seminar and publishers of the Street Survival Newsline.