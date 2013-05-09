Praetorian Group Named DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

San Francisco, CA – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety and security market, has been named the 2013 U.S. Chamber of Commerce DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year. The award, sponsored by Sam’s Club, was presented to Praetorian Group at America’s Small Business Summit in Washington, D.C. on April 30th.

Competing against representatives from six other regions of the country, Praetorian was hailed for “showcasing exemplary business practices in the areas of staff training and motivation, community involvement, customer service, and business strategy.” As winner, Praetorian will receive a $10,000 prize.

“This award is a credit to our amazing team, which is tirelessly devoted to serving the first responders and military service men and women who are out there risking their lives every day to keep us safe,” said Alex Ford, CEO of the Praetorian Group. “This is a very meaningful triumph and a testament to the incredible amount of hard work and the unwavering commitment to our mission that has made us successful. It is a great honor to be recognized from among so many other great small businesses that are out there making a difference and creating jobs for our country.”

Founded in 1999, The Praetorian Group provides cutting-edge resources to help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and better protect their communities. Its best-in-class websites include PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com and Military1.com, which launched on Veterans Day 2012. In all, Praetorian’s properties are visited by more than 3 million safety and security professionals every month and count more than 1 million registered members.

In addition, Praetorian’s Grants division, which includes the websites PoliceGrantsHelp.com, FireGrantsHelp.com and EMSGrantsHelp.com, recently surpassed $20 million in grant funding for public safety departments. The funding is critical in helping police departments, fire departments and EMS agencies to get the equipment and training they need in an era of tight budgets.

This is the second time Praetorian Group competed for the award, having been recognized as the Western Regional Finalist in 2011 as well. The DREAM BIG Award is open to businesses with fewer than 250 employees and less than $20 million in annual revenue.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to honor Praetorian Group for its leadership in its local community over the past fourteen years,” said Thomas J. Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Praetorian Group is a shining example of a small business that has succeeded through hard work, sound business judgment, quality customer service, and a commitment to their employees.”

Watch the Praetorian Group finalist video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClkhXVqBiRg.

More information on the award can be found at: http://www.uschambersummit.com/award.

