SoundOff Signal® introduces their 9x7 inch perimeter light

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — SoundOff Signal, a global leader in vehicle lighting, control systems and electronic warning solutions for law enforcement, fire, EMS, utility and government vehicles, announced today the official launch of their 9x7 P Warning Light.

The 9x7 P Light is a reliable, high performing light with a cost-effective traditional polycarbonate lens. Just some of the great features offered with the 9x7 P include:

NFPA 1901 compliance

compliance This light can sync up to 24 light heads with bluePRINT and Sync 2

This is a cost-effective and simple light with efficient output to get our first responders to and from a scene safely

Utilizes a connector to the back of the light head which allows for the power harness to be separate from the light

Industry standard bolt patterns when installed with a legacy mount (sold separately)

Multiple color options to choose from for the lens

Heavy-duty metal bezels available for added durability

Click here to learn more about the 9x7 P Light.

About SoundOff Signal

SoundOff Signal is a global leader in vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the emergency, amber, government and off-road markets. The company is committed to a strategic focus on innovation, continuous improvement and quality, providing systems that work together seamlessly to improve vehicle visibility and communication when needed most.

SoundOff Signal is an ESOP company and privately held company, headquartered in Hudsonville, Michigan. Its headquarters spans more than 180,000 square feet across two facilities with more than 400 employees. For additional information, please visit soundoffsignal.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.