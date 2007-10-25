BIO-key(R) awarded contract to deploy incident reporting system for Littleton, CO Police Department

Incident Report Solution expedites reporting process

WALL, N.J. — BIO-key International Inc. (BULLETIN BOARD: BKYI) , a leader in wireless public safety solutions and finger based biometric identification, today announced a contract award for $96,000 from the Littleton, Colorado Police Department to implement the final phase of an automated incident reporting system, which is a module of BIO-key’s Mobile Office(TM) solution. The new system will be integrated with BIO-key’s MobileCop(R) wireless query and messaging solution and will enable officers on patrol to complete case reports on laptops in their vehicles. The Littleton police department has been using MobileCop since 1999.

An interface with the department’s records management system (RMS) will automatically check to see if a subject’s name is already on file. “The automated name lookup will eliminate errors and duplicated data,” said Littleton Police Department Sergeant Trent Cooper. “It will definitely decrease the time spent writing reports, and also increase productivity and efficiency.” Once completed, the incident report will be electronically routed for supervisory review and then uploaded to the RMS.

“In addition to improving the accuracy and completeness of information, our Mobile Office solutions help our customers keep their officers in the community, rather than in the station, where they’re a visible deterrent to crime,” noted Ken Souza, Vice President and General Manager of BIO-key’s Law Enforcement Division. “This is another example of how law enforcement agencies can save time, save money and save lives with BIO-key solutions.”

About BIO-key

BIO-key International, Inc., headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, develops and delivers advanced identification solutions and information services to law enforcement departments, public safety agencies, government and private sector customers. BIO-key’s mobile wireless technology provides first responders with critical, reliable, real-time data and images from local, state and national databases. BIO-key’s high performance, scalable, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy biometric finger identification technology accurately identifies and authenticates users of wireless and enterprise data to improve security, convenience and privacy and to reduce identity theft. Over 750 police departments in North America use BIO-key solutions, making BIO-key the leading supplier of mobile and wireless solutions for law enforcement. (http://www.bio-key.com/)

