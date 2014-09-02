Zetron’s ‘Shoot for the Stars’ Golf Tournament Raises $23K for ‘Behind the Badge’

Redmond, WA, U.S.A. (Aug, 2014) – Zetron, a leading mission-critical communications systems provider based in Redmond, WA, raised $23,000 at its fourth annual “Shoot for the Stars” golf tournament to benefit Behind the Badge Foundation August 20, 2014, at The Golf Club in Newcastle, WA. Behind the Badge is an organization that honors and assists Washington State’s injured and fallen law-enforcement officers and their families. The $23,000 raised this year is a combination of event fees, sponsorships, and donations from the immediate and extended community, as well as contributions from Zetron employees, and matching funds from Zetron and Zetron president and CEO, Ellen O’Hara. The tournament has raised a total of $64,000 for the Behind the Badge over the last four years.

Highlights of this year’s tournament included the participation of over 100 first responders and law-enforcement personnel, as well as musical performances by Seattle R & B band, The Weather Experts; and local singer/songwriter, Jairemie Alexander.

Also on hand to support and add star power to the event were former Seattle Sonic, Slick Watts; former Seahawks, Randall Morris and Charles Young; and former U.W. Husky and All-American linebacker, Antowaine Richardson. Q13 FOX news anchor and host of Washington’s Most Wanted, David Rose, served as master of ceremonies, as he has done every year since the tournament’s inception. Elite sponsors included Alaska Airlines, Avanti Markets, Directors Mortgage, Kenwood U.S.A, Kibble and Prentice Insurance, Peak Travel, and GeoConex.

“This year’s ‘Shoot for the Stars’ tournament was our most successful to date,” said Zetron president and CEO, Ellen O’Hara. “It’s very exciting to see the momentum the event continues to gather each year and the enthusiasm with which our community comes out to support it. I want to thank all of those who did so much to plan, sponsor, and participate in the event and make it such a brilliant success.”



About Zetron

Founded in 1980, Zetron manufactures and provides award-winning communications systems designed to equip the entire mission-critical control room. Zetron’s integrated solutions combine IP-based dispatch, NG9-1-1call-taking, voice logging, IP fire station alerting, CAD, mapping, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems.

They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support remote and geo-diverse operations. Zetron backs its products with technical support and project-management services known for their expertise and responsiveness. Zetron has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and numerous field locations; and a worldwide network of resellers, system integrators and distributors. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC Kenwood Corporation. For more information, visit: http://www.zetron.com.