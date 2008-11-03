Datacard Group Updates Web ID™ Software for First Responder Market

Update also includes compatibility with newer Windows® operating systems and platforms

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datacard Group, the world leader in secure ID and card personalization solutions, today introduced a new edition of the market-proven Datacard® Web ID™ identity information software. Designed to help large enterprises manage complex ID programs easily and securely, version 1.1 of Web ID software includes a new module for first responder ID programs as well as support for the Microsoft® Windows Server® 2008 and Windows Vista® operating systems.

Web ID software allows users to access ID photos and other demographic details, saved on a centralized database, from any network connection. This allows them to enroll cardholders, issue secure IDs and verify identities remotely – ideal for companies and agencies with multiple locations, across the country or around the world. This approach provides security teams at every facility with real-time information about cardholders, so they can make faster, better decisions.

Version 1.1 offers all the flexibility of Web ID software and adds capabilities and data fields designed specifically for first responders. Now authorities can issue responder IDs from multiple locations, including temporary emergency command centers, and still be able to reference a single, unified database. This new version also allows users to search the database by personnel, organization, qualification or rank, as well as update first responder records quickly and create card designs to meet strict requirements, such as FIPS.

“No matter if it is a special event, or the scene of a crisis, perimeter security needs to be maintained and proper identification is essential. Web ID software version 1.1 not only allows Incident Commanders to quickly issue badges to authorized personnel, it helps them to manage the scene by capturing responder capabilities, locations and assignments, said Connell Smith, Head of Datacard Group’s ID Solutions group”.

