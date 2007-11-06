LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group Launches Solution to Help Tackle National Sex Predator Problem

Company Leverages Innovative Technology, Information Expertise to Help Law Enforcement and Private Sector Create Safer Communities

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group launched its Advanced Investigative Solution (AIS) to help law enforcement agencies locate and monitor non-compliant sexual predators. The solution enables investigators to more quickly respond to child abductions and supports law enforcement agencies with their efforts to enforce the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, which mandates strict registration requirements for sex offenders.

“Approximately one in six convicted sex offenders fail to properly report their current whereabouts to authorities, posing a daunting crime problem that requires collaboration amongst private industry, law enforcement and government to develop effective solutions,” said Jim Peck, CEO of LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group. “LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is committed to bringing the full breadth of our technical resources and expertise to provide law enforcement and the private sector with the information and technology needed to meet this societal challenge.”

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group has been focused on the sexual predator issue for several years and began donating its investigative solutions to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® (NCMEC) in 2001. NCMEC uses the solutions to support its mission to help find missing children and reunite families. NCMEC estimates that LexisNexis technology was directly instrumental in the successful recovery of at least 146 missing children in 2006.

The Advanced Investigative Solution leverages critical information, link analysis, mapping and alerts needed to rapidly identify and locate sexual predators. The solution incorporates the company’s powerful Advanced Sex Offender Search (ASOS) technology with its Enterprise Data Fusion System (EDFS) to enable law enforcement to identify and locate not only registered sex offenders, but also non-compliant sex offenders that fail to register their most current address as required by law.

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group builds on the 30 year heritage of LexisNexis, a division of Reed Elsevier Inc., to accelerate the innovation and delivery of unique data, cutting-edge technology and advanced analytics that address the most pressing needs of the government, financial services, insurance, health care and collections sectors. More than 6,000 federal, state and local government and law enforcement agencies use its investigative solutions every day to locate suspects, track down fugitives and solve crimes. In the commercial sector, the company announced a partnership earlier this year with Sentinel, a leader in online verification, to provide a solution to enable the detection and identification of sexual predators on social networking sites such as MySpace.com.

