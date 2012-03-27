Multi-Jurisdictional Facility Uses Spillman to Manage Critical Jail Operations

The 813-bed facility is using new software for inmate booking, assessments, and inventory management

Des Moines, Wash. – A recently formed regional jail in Washington is using new software from Spillman Technologies to help manage jail records, images, and inventory.

SCORE, or the South Correctional Entity, is a new multi-jurisdictional jail created by seven cities in King County, Wash. The facility opened in September 2011 and has the potential to house more than 800 inmates.

After evaluating multiple public safety vendors using an RFP process, SCORE selected Spillman due in part to the company’s reputation in the region, said SCORE director Penny Bartley.

“We chose Spillman because of the strong presence in Washington State,” Bartley said. “… Spillman had very strong customer references.”

Using Spillman’s Jail Management module, the jail can book inmates using an efficient, step-by-step automated booking checklist. Customizable assessments enable jail personnel to determine whether an inmate poses a security risk and what type of medical care he or she requires. The Imaging module enables personnel to capture and edit mug shots and attach them to inmate records within the Spillman system.

SCORE personnel can also use Spillman’s Inventory Management module to ensure that the jail remains adequately stocked with supplies. The software enables agency personnel to see an item’s balance and reorder point, view suppliers’ contact information, and track the status of orders.

SCORE is operated by the cities of Auburn, Burien, Des Moines, Federal Way, Renton, SeaTac, and Tukwila. The facility is one of 143 agencies in Washington and more than 985 throughout the nation using Spillman software.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.