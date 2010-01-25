London Bridge Trading Launches New Web Site

BEACH, Va. – Today London Bridge Trading Company, Ltd. (LBT) launches its newly redesigned Web site at www.londonbridgetrading.com. The new site celebrates LBT’s 25th anniversary of providing quality products made in the United States and offering solutions to our customers’ equipment needs.

The new Web site features expanded content, podcasts, product information sheets and access to the full line of LBT products. The redesign incorporates a fresh color scheme and a bolder logo, as well as a new navigation panel. In honor of the 25th year in business, the history and “about us” pages were updated to reflect some company milestones.

LBT COO Loren Simpson said, “We are pleased that the Web site will coincide with our goal to rebrand the organization this year, as our product line expands and as we grow the customer base. We will still offer access to our classic products, those products that our longest customers have consistently requested.”

Throughout the year, LBT will make ongoing enhancements to the Web site, offering more coverage of the best tactical nylon gear in the world. Stay tuned for the latest information.

About London Bridge Trading Company

London Bridge Trading Company designs and manufactures tactical nylon equipment for military forces, law enforcement, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company’s product line includes: backpacks, water/airtight systems, holsters, slings, tarps, vests, mission assemblies, cases, covers, HIGH GEAR™ and more.

LBT takes pride in using top quality materials and strict manufacturing standards in the production of our gear, therefore we are able to provide our customers with the most durable and reliable equipment in the industry. LBT products are made in the USA.