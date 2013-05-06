San Diego police buy defender-class ship

By Nathan Scharn

UT San Diego

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside harbor authorities this year got a serious maritime upgrade. Docked next to a vintage small fleet of red police boats is a sleek new black and white defender-class ship with three bulky outboard engines and a covered cockpit.

For the Harbor Unit of the Oceanside Police Department, which typically responds to calls off the coast stretching from Mission Bay to the south and Dana Point to the north, the powerful vessel fills a niche. Authorities can get around twice as fast, perform more comfortably in bad weather and work more efficiently in the dark because of the closed cabin and infrared.

The Oceanside Police Department in 2010 was awarded a nearly $737,000 grant through the county from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as part of Operation Stonegarden, which aims to improve border security and enhance cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

