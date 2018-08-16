Make your mark with the Sightmark Latitude long-range riflescope

MANSFIELD, Texas — Make your mark with Sightmark’s new, reliable and affordable Latitude 8-32x60 F-Class Riflescope (SM13043FTR). Designed to be rugged, and cost-cautious for professional use, the Latitude features top of the line specs sought out by top-level shooters.

The Latitude 8-32x60 F-Class Riflescope features oversized adjustments turrets for quick and easy grab/adjust, a zero-stop elevation dial to prevent going below original zero when quickly changing the dial, and a lock ring to keep the eyepiece in focus and a 34mm tube, providing increased adjusted range.

The second-focal-plane Latitude F-Class Riflescope is built for precise distance shooting. F-Class features 1/4-MOA windage and elevation adjustments up to 110E and 70W. The Latitude F-class riflescopes deliver stunning clarity, in extreme conditions. The illuminated reticle is designed specifically to obstruct as little of the target face as possible.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sellmark.net.