GSS Gear Named To Inc 500 List

GSS Gear Ranks No. 338 on the 2010 Inc. 500 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 870.1%

New York -- Inc. magazine today ranked GSS Gear No. 338 on its 29th annual Inc. 500, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, Intuit, GoDaddy, Zipcar, Clif Bar, American Apparel, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 500.

“Fast growth at any time is a big achievement; fast growth during the past few years is just short of miraculous,” said Inc. editor Jane Berentson. “The Inc. 500 consists of these just-short-of miraculous companies, the ones that through ingenuity and ambition have increased revenue, hired employees, and grown fast in difficult economic times.”

GSS Gear is a woman-owned provider of mission essential tactical equipment and outdoor gear with a variety of DOD, State and Local government clients. “We are honored to be included on Inc.’s list“ said Emily Whittaker CEO of GSS Gear. “Like so many small companies, GSS Gear’s first business plan was written on a cocktail napkin and our first office was in our house. However, we knew that we wanted to create a company dedicated to supporting those men and women who have dedicated themselves to public service. We have achieved that goal and have employees and partners committed to the same mission.”

As well as a significant increase in revenues, as indicated by Inc.’s 500 inclusion, in the past five years, GSS Gear has grown to from a single location to a 40,000 square foot facility including storefront and warehouse space. Whittaker notes, “We have been blessed with opportunities and fantastic people; our customers, our employees, our mentors and investors. We have been on a very exciting ride and are looking forward to doing our best for a long time to come. We wish the same to our fellow Inc. 500 recipients”

The 2010 Inc. 500, unveiled in the September issue of Inc. magazine (available on newsstands August 24 to November 16 and on Inc.com), is a group of companies that are smaller but much faster-growing than last year’s crop. Aggregate revenue is $11.3 billion—down from last year’s $18.4 billion—but median three-year growth is 1,231 percent, substantially up from last year’s 880.5 percent. The companies on this year’s list employ more than 45,000 people. Complete results of the Inc. 500, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/500.

About Global Supply Solutions, LLC

Global Supply Solutions, LLC (dba GSS Gear) is a provider of tactical equipment and outdoor gear to the military, law enforcement and outdoor enthusiast. GSS forwards its mission of supporting our clients in their operational environs by offering a comprehensive selection of products made by leading manufacturers and offering global logistics support, inventory management and simplified acquisition. For more information please visit www.gssgear.com.