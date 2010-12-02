GSS Gear Named to “The Roaring 20"

GSS Gear included in The Hampton Roads Business Journal’s “The Roaring 20"

Virginia Beach, Va. - Global Supply Solutions, LLC (dba GSS Gear), a leading provider of mission essential tactical equipment to the military and law enforcement, has been named one of “The Roaring 20” by the Hampton Roads Business Journal.

“The Roaring 20” award honors Hampton Road’s most dynamic businesses based on revenue and employee growth. The award recognizes the region’s fastest growing companies that are making significant contributions to the local economy. Recipients are selected not only based on dollar growth but other factors such as their ability to overcome obstacles, unique factors to growth and their projected long-term sustainability.

About Global Supply Solutions, LLC

Global Supply Solutions, LLC (dba GSS Gear) is a provider of tactical equipment and outdoor gear to the military, law enforcement and outdoor enthusiast. GSS forwards its mission of supporting our clients in their operational environs by offering a comprehensive selection of products made by leading manufacturers and offering global logistics support, inventory management and simplified acquisition. For more information please visit www.gssgear.com.