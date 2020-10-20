SENTRY Products Group launches special operations division

Mike Fogelman will help grow military and law enforcement sales. Courtesy photo

Michael Fogelman, retired Master Chief U.S. Navy SEAL with 32-years of special operations experience, will spearhead the new division, concentrating on military and law enforcement contracts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — SENTRY Products Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of products focused on the military, law enforcement and shooting sports markets, is proud to announce the launch of the new Special Operations Division and the hiring of retired Navy SEAL Master Chief, Mike Fogelman, to grow military and law enforcement sales.

“The Special Operations Division’s goal is to forge relationships within the military and law enforcement communities and Mike Fogelman is the right candidate to lead that initiative,” Terry Naughton, President of SENTRY Products Group, explained. “Mike brings with him a tremendous amount of experience providing a vital link between SENTRY’s products, our customers’ requirements and our product development team. Mike will also be instrumental in setting the foundation to expand the Special Operations Division across the country.”

Fogelman served for five years as a Navy SEAL Operator at SEAL Team One and then went on to serve at Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU) for fifteen years before becoming a Master Chief in 2009. Fogelman’s operational experience combined with his experience in government contracting training within the industry will provide SENTRY Products Group with valuable insight and resources to grow the brand in the marketplace.

“I am delighted to bring my experience to the table to help SENTRY grow the product line and employ more special mission experts (SME’s). At the end of the day it’s imperative that we provide great products to the warfighters, and I intend to bring in the best former operators we can find. I’m happy to be on board at SENTRY Products Group. SENTRY is comprised of a tremendous group of dedicated professionals with exceptional products to sell,” Fogelman added.

About SENTRY Products Group, LLC.

SENTRY Products Group is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a growing tactical nylon product line, including the Gunnar Series Plate Carrier and accessories; SENTRY Hexmag magazine, SENTRY Scopecoat protective neoprene covers for optics, and the SENTRY Slideboot neoprene firearms slide covers; SENTRY firearms grips, bags and gear, and the dry lubrication system of SENTRY Solutions, protecting our warfighters’ weapons and gear for decades in the most extreme environments. SENTRY Products backs all of their products with a hassle-free Lifetime Warranty to protect your investment. “Live to Protect.”

To learn more about SENTRY Products Group, visit sentrytactical.com.