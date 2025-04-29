Dräger launches the Alcotest 7000

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON — Dräger, a global leader in safety technology, proudly announces the launch of the Alcotest 7000 — an innovative alcohol screening device built to support DUI prevention, DOT protocols, and workplace safety initiatives. Backed by over 70 years of expertise in breath alcohol testing, the Alcotest 7000 by Dräger delivers reliable, accurate results tailored to the demands of both criminal justice and safety-sensitive industries. This launch reinforces Dräger’s commitment to help protect lives and contribute to reducing impaired driving.

“Dräger’s commitment to highway safety began in 1953, at a time when the boom in road development was transforming how people traveled,” said Melissa Ray, Marketing Director at Dräger. “As highways expanded and cars became central to everyday life, we released our first breath test to help prevent impaired driving and protect communities. Today, we continue that mission, standing by safety professionals with the accuracy and reliability they need—on the road, at work, or wherever duty calls. It’s about fewer incidents, safer roads, and bringing everyone home safe.”

The Alcotest 7000 introduces a breakthrough 2-in-1 screening solution. With a simple switch, users can alternate between:

Funnel-based prescreening : Ideal for high-volume situations like return-to-work programs, parole check-ins, or workplace screening where only a fast “yes or no” result is needed, without physical contact.

: Ideal for high-volume situations like return-to-work programs, parole check-ins, or workplace screening where only a fast “yes or no” result is needed, without physical contact. Slide ‘n’ Click mouthpiece screening: Designed for precision in individual cases such as DUI enforcement, DOT compliance, and formal workplace assessments.

The funnel enables contact-free sampling, while the dual-sided mouthpiece features a built-in hygiene spacer that prevents physical contact with the device and operator. Together, these modes support accurate, efficient, and sanitary testing in nearly any environment.

The Alcotest 7000 also features Dräger’s first full-color 2.4" display for clear visibility of prompts, warnings, and results. Bluetooth® integration allows wireless communication with the Dräger Mobile Printer and smartphone apps, supporting on-the-spot reporting and mobility in the field.

The device also doubles its storage capacity from its predecessor, now capable of storing up to 10,000 test results, making data management more robust for law enforcement agencies, DOT-certified testers, and workplace safety professionals.

Non-invasive checks for law enforcement operations

A game-changer for law enforcement, the Alcotest 7000 by Dräger delivers a fast, noninvasive solution for roadside investigations, sobriety checkpoints, high-security facilities, and school campuses. Its funnel attachment offers quick, no-contact checks—ideal for scanning individuals during mass operations or verifying alcohol presence from an open container. This non-invasive prescreening option helps identify potential risks in seconds, enabling users to quickly spot individuals with alcohol present before further investigation is needed.

For DUI traffic stops, a positive funnel check, or situations requiring individual precision, the Slide ‘n’ Click mouthpiece steps in for rapid, accurate BrAC (Breath Alcohol Concentration) measurement, conforming to NHTSA’s Evidentiary Breath Tester Model Specifications. Designed with tamper resistance and safety in mind, the mouthpiece features an open-air outlet to prevent manipulation, optional one-way valves for unidirectional airflow, and a built-in spacer that keeps the subject’s mouth safely distanced, helping prevent contact with the operator’s fingers and reducing the risk of accidental biting or contamination.

Workplace testing (including DOT) compliance and worker safety

The Dräger Alcotest 7000 for workplace is a dedicated version, specifically engineered for workplace testing professionals responsible for evaluating safety-sensitive employees. Designed to meet the strict requirements of Department of Transportation (DOT) protocols, this device helps ensure workers are sober from alcohol. Engineered for simplicity and precision, it enables breath alcohol technicians (BATs) to perform tests with confidence while minimizing user error. Key safeguards include automatic lockouts for overdue calibrations and a 15-minute lockout following any positive result (≥ 0.02), in accordance with the Quality Assurance Plan (QAP). With built-in support for 49 CFR Part 40[1] procedures, an automatic air blank before every test, and clear printed records, the Alcotest 7000 for workplace testing can deliver the accuracy, compliance, and reliability required for legally defensible workplace testing.

Key features of the Alcotest 7000

Perform 2-in-1 testing: Switch effortlessly between funnel-based crowd screening or precise mouthpiece breath testing for versatile, on-the-spot detection.

Switch effortlessly between funnel-based crowd screening or precise mouthpiece breath testing for versatile, on-the-spot detection. Excel in extreme conditions: Operate reliably in temperatures ranging from -10°F to 131°F, offering accurate measurements in most environments.

Operate reliably in temperatures ranging from -10°F to 131°F, offering accurate measurements in most environments. Transmit data wirelessly: Connect to Dräger’s mobile printer up to 50 feet via Bluetooth ® , for easy printing and tracking.

Connect to Dräger’s mobile printer up to 50 feet via Bluetooth , for easy printing and tracking. Ensure hygiene and safety: Minimize contamination with two disposable mouthpiece options. The pre-screening funnel attachment directs exhaled air away from the operator without physical contact with the test person. At the same time, the screening Slide ‘n’ Click mouthpiece includes a spacer to prevent contact with the device and allows for safe sample collection at a 90° angle.

Minimize contamination with two disposable mouthpiece options. The pre-screening funnel attachment directs exhaled air away from the operator without physical contact with the test person. At the same time, the screening Slide ‘n’ Click mouthpiece includes a spacer to prevent contact with the device and allows for safe sample collection at a 90° angle. Store extensive test data: Keep up to 10,000 test results on the unit for thorough record-keeping, with options to expand storage capacity via customizable software.

Dräger. Technology for Life

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3 billion in 2023. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com.

