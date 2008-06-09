LASERLYTE Tops Itself Again With The Next Generation In Railed Lasers

Cottonwood, Ariz. - LaserLyte® is proud to introduce the new Sub-compact Laser Sight Version Two (V2), the smallest and most versatile railed laser yet.

One of the most innovative features of this accessory is its removable rail. The small Picatinny rail attaches to the bottom of the laser and allows for mounting of flashlights or other accessories. Take the small rail off and now the user has a very low profile laser that will fit into most nylon holsters.

Weighing in at less than an ounce and shorter than an inch this small unit is truly on the cutting edge of design, function and features. The unit, which is twenty-five percent smaller than the previous version, can mount directly on all 3-inch barrel sub-compact railed pistols and all other railed weapons. Constructed of T6 aluminum for extra strength and durability, the laser features an integrated cross lock bar, hinge clamp system and a quick detachable release. MSRP $149.95

The new Sub-compact Laser Sight V2 features:

-Quick detachable mounting system

-Removable Picatinny Rail

-Low profile design

-Simple windage and elevation adjustments -Push button activation -Constructed of T6 aluminum

-.9 oz, 1 x 1 x 1 (.75 w/o rail)

-Included (3) 393 batteries, 1.5 hours continuous on -Class IIIa 5mw, 650 nm

Product link: http://laserlyte.com/new_products/FSR-00V2-140.html

For more information about the new Sub-compact Laser Sight V2 (FSR-00V2-140) contact:

LaserLyte

101 Airpark Road, Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326

928-649-3201, www.laserlyte.com.

Media Contact:

Chevalier Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations

Chuck Fretwell - chuckf@chevalier-adv.com

Kristin Hunt - kristinh@chevalier-adv.com

