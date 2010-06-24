Stalker Partners with Precision Solar Controls to Introduce Speed Awareness Monitor (SAM) and Variable Message Sign (VMS) Trailers to Law Enforcement

Stalker Radar, The World Leader in Speed Measurement, has partnered with highway/construction-zone sign manufacturer Precision Solar Controls to introduce two new LED illuminated traffic control signs to the law enforcement market.

The Speed Awareness Monitor (SAM) and Variable Message Sign (VMS) are ideally suited for selective deployment in areas where speed control, special message communication, or other feedback to motorists is required or desirable.

The Speed Awareness Monitor clocks and displays motorists’ speeds along with a static reminder of the prevailing speed limit. Stalker Radar speed measurement accuracy is built into a rugged, dependable trailer platform that is easily towed by department vehicles and takes only one person to set up in the field. Plus, the Stalker SAM’s two 18-inch amber LED characters are legible at up to 1,000 feet.

Likewise, the Variable Message Sign’s customizable amber LED characters on a 4' x 8' area are also legible at up to 1,000 feet. The operator can input their own message through the full-size QWERTY keyboard, or choose from 250+ previously input messages, or select from a library of 60 factory preprogrammed messages. Message flexibility makes the Stalker VMS versatile and adaptable to nearly all messaging requirements, according to Jim Shaw, Stalker Radar (Applied Concepts) Marketing Director.

Both signs feature:

Optional statistical package that gathers valuable traffic data for improved grant writing support and verification of the sign’s impact on traffic speeds.

18 or more days of continuous operation yielding longer operational time between battery charges.

Optional top-mounted solar panel that recharges a day’s worth of battery use with only 4.0 hours or less of sunlight allowing for “infinite” field operation.

Stalker Radar is the World Leader in Speed Measurement. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state of the art speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value.

