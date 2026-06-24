Video: 17-year-old driver fleeing Mich. officers charged with causing fatal crash

By Sophia Lada

The Macomb Daily, Mount Clemens, Mich.

WARREN, Mich. — A 17-year-old male from Detroit will face murder charges after a crash June 18 that resulted in the death of 48-year-old Remions Washington from Detroit.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when Warren police officers noticed occupants of a silver Dodge Ram driving through neighborhoods wearing ski masks. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop ta Fairfield and Georgiana streets two blocks north of Eight Mile Road between Schoenherr Road and Groesbeck Highway.

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The 17-year-old driver drove away and traveled south on Schoenherr, continuing to flee from police for seven minutes, Warren police and Macomb County prosecutors said Wednesday when announcing the criminal charges. The driver failed to stop at a red light on Eight Mile Road and struck a vehicle driven by Washington.

Washington was taken to a hospital by the Detroit Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

After striking the vehicle, the five occupants, who were between the ages of 11 and 17, fled the vehicle and were later apprehended by officers.

At the press conference, Warren police Lt. John Gajewski said that there was an increase in vehicle-related crimes with more than 17 reported thefts, break-ins and attempted car thefts reported in the two days before the police pursuit. He said the crimes took place in southeast Warren, which is also where the juvenile suspects were spotted and fled from officers on June 18.

Eric Hawkins, Warren police commissioner, also spoke at the press conference, expressing his condolences to Washington’s family.

“This is a profound tragedy that no officer ever wants to see,” he said. “The gravity of this loss is felt deeply by every single one of us.”

Hawkins went on to speak about the 17-year-old driver.

“I want to be clear about the nature of this incident. We are here today because a 17-year-old murdered Mr. Washington. We are here because of the deliberate, calculated chain of choices made by that individual,” he said.

All of the juveniles in the vehicle are from Detroit, and the 17-year-old driver is the brother of the 11-year-old.

The 17-year-old driver will be charged as an adult and was to be arraigned on the following charges:

* Felony murder (up to life without parole)

* Second-degree murder (any term of years up to life)

* Fleeing and eluding first-degree causing death (15-year felony)

* Leaving the scene of an accident causing death (15-year felony)

* Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle (five-year felony)

* Possession with intent to steal a motor vehicle (five-year felony)

The other vehicle occupants, which consisted of two 15-year-olds, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old, will be charged as juveniles and will be arraigned on the following charges:

* Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle (five-year felony)

* Burglary tools possession with intent to steal (five-year felony)

* Resisting and obstructing (two-year felony)

The driver will be arraigned at the 37th District Court at 1:30 p.m. June 24 .

An ongoing conversation about police pursuits

Hawkins also went in depth at the press conference talking about police pursuits in Warren . He said that the pursuit that occurred June 18 was within the department’s protocols.

He acknowledged that pursuits are a polarizing topic and that they are one of the most high-risk actions that police officers engage in. He acknowledged that currently, there is not a consensus among law enforcement or lawmakers on what the threshold should be for the initiation and continuance of a police pursuit.

Hawkins said that every police pursuit is monitored in real time by a supervisor and reviewed afterwards by administration to ensure that it was within the department’s policies and procedures.

He said that Warren’s police pursuits are down 45% over the last three years and that 60% of those pursuits were terminated by an officer or supervisor.

“To those who would engage in this sort of criminal behavior in our city, know that we will use every available resource and all reasonable and lawful tactics to track you down and bring you to justice. You will not be allowed to commit crimes with impunity in the city of Warren,” Hawkins said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said he wants the legislature to take action on establishing and allowing enforcement of a mandatory sentence for those who flee police. House Bill 4690, which was passed by the House in October 2025 , would have established that mandatory sentence. Instead, the bill has been in the committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety since it was passed through the House.

© 2026 The Macomb Daily, Mount Clemens, Mich.. Visit www.macombdaily.com.

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