Stalker Announces the Stalker Lidar Police Laser

The Best Choice for Dense Traffic Speed Enforcement

The STALKER LIDAR is the next generation of police speed laser guns with outstanding performance and features. It is available with a corded handle and with the popular cordless battery handle configuration.

User Friendly

The STALKER LIDAR has been designed to provide the operator with the most features of any laser while at the same time making the product very easy to use. You won’t find a lot of cryptic multi-function buttons on the STALKER LIDAR. The keys on the STALKER are backlit and well labeled. Each key does an obvious and clear function.

Doppler-Type Audio Tracking

Most laser operators also operate radar. The STALKER LIDAR generates a continuous Doppler-type audio tone which correlates to the target speed - just like the audio on a police radar. This audio is a substantial aid to understanding and building a target tracking history - providing a better evidentiary case for citations.

Features Include:

Built-In H.U.D.

Continuous Speed Tracking

Quick Target Acquisition

Inclement Weather Mode

Doppler-Type Audio Tracking Tones

Simultaneous Speed & Range Display

Detachable Battery Handle

Time / Distance (Stopwatch) Mode

Backlit Switches and Display

Digital Signal Processing

RS-232 Output for Computers

Software Upgradeable

Heads Up Display With Speed & Range

STALKER LIDAR is the only laser on the market to provide the user with both speed and range information together in the heads up display. This provides the operator with the distance confirmation on every target - without having to constantly check the LCD.

Updated Design

STALKER LIDAR has been updated to provide greater range, even quicker target acquisition, and inclement weather mode. With the inclement weather mode, the lidar can be operated in all weather conditions including snow, rain, and fog.