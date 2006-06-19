Law Enforcement Training Veterans Launch Ti Training Corp

Ti Training Corp is a newly formed company designed to assist law enforcement and public safety agencies in the use of interative training products and programs. A library of interactive digital video training programs, intereactive classroom training systems and training simulators is scheduled for release by late summer 2006. Greg Otte, the company’s new president has partnered with some well known individuals from his previous company, IES interactive training. The co-founders, Todd Brown, Kila Otte, Joe Mason, Ned Partridge and Ben Gruner have a combined industry experience of over 60 years.

“Ti Training has a grand vision of what interactive training should be and how it can apply to every aspect of the training program. In order to bring this vision into reality I had to start fresh. With this new and exciting concept I quickly had a following of persons with the same vision, knowledge, talent and experience.” Otte explained.

“Ti Training will reach out to known subject matter experts to create interactive products that represent the latest and most respected opinions, methods and tactics in the industry” said Otte.

Ti Training is located in a new 10,000 square foot facility in Englewood Colorado, a suburb just south of metro Denver. The facility houses a full digital video production facility a complete training center and the corporate offices. For more information contact Ti Training Corp at 800-634-1936 or visit the company’s web site at www.titraining.com.