L.O.C.K.U.P.® Police Combat Announces Control and Restrain - Instructor Course

Hosted by: Fairfield University · Department of Public Safety, Fairfield, CT - November 10 - 14, 2008

An intensive 5-day training program on L.O.C.K.U.P.® Control and Restrain - Instructor Course. This course is designed for all personnel required to perform the functions of law enforcement and security operations. This program provides in-depth control and restrain confrontation training that has proven effective by those trained as well as reduced injuries and civilians. It develops a solid foundation of de-escalation tactics, physical manipulation techniques with instructional methods that will certify the student as a Basic L.O.C.K.U.P. ® Control and Restrain Instructor. The empty-hand skills can be relied upon by individual officers or with a partner.

COURSE TOPICS

•Risk Management for Confrontations

•Legal Aspects of Use of Force

•Report Writing, Documentation and Tracking

•Verbal Communication - Effective De-escalation Skills

•Controlling and Managing Fear

•Instructional Techniques to Fit the Employee

•Trouble Shooting Controlling Maneuvers

•Fighting from Multiple Platforms

•Team Communications and Takedowns

•Ground Tactics

•Weapon Retention

•Training for Multiple Assailants

•Managing and Documenting Training

•Environmental Training

•Physiological Changes During Human Aggression

Student Cost $595.00 per student.

Students will receive a full training manual and CD, Tee shirt and certificate of completion. Registration can be completed on-line at www.policecombat.com or by contacting Debbie Zsebik at 203-254-5525 or e-mail at dzsebik@mail.fairfield.edu

Connecticut POSTC credits applied.

Unarmed Panoply

“The agency has an excellent self defense training program which contributed greatly to their

success in low usage of less lethal weapons during this accreditation period.”

2003—2006

CALEA® Executive Summary Report of a CT Police Department utilizing the L.O.C.K.U.P. ® System KFD

Training & Consultation LLC www.policecombat.com