Marymount University to Host Online Chat for New Graduate Program in Criminal Justice Administration & Policy

Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, will launch an online graduate program in Criminal Justice Administration and Policy program starting summer 2011. Designed for the criminal justice professional with at least two years of work experience in the field, the program is ideal for professionals seeking a leadership position.

Learn more about this exciting program by logging in and joining an online informational chat on Thursday, December 16 from 8-9 p.m. Eastern Time and talk with admission staff and faculty about this new program.

If you are unable to attend the chat, please contact the coordinator of the program, Jackie Bibler, by e-mail or call (703) 284-5908.