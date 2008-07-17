Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc. and TeamOne Network, LLC Announce Strategic Partnership

July 15, 2008— Bill Strang, President/CEO of Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc. (TSSI), and John T. Meyer, Jr., President of Team One Network, LLC, proudly announce the formation of a strategic partnership between the two companies.

For over 28 years, TSSI has been dedicated to providing logistics support to military, law enforcement and disaster response professionals worldwide. Team One provides the most current, cutting edge training to achieve their single, passionate goal—officer survival. This new partnership will provide a total solutions package of equipment, training and project management to dedicated professionals.

“This will create a complement of products and services that is unique and unrivaled in the industry,” stated Jim Punelli, Chief Operating Officer for TSSI.

Customers will immediately see a joint TSSI/ Team One presence at trade shows and conferences. TSSI will also be offering Team One training courses on their GSA contract. As part of this strategic partnership, effective today John will function as Director of Sales and Marketing for TSSI. John will continue his role as President of Team One and will manage the daily operations. Team One will be moving their operation to TSSI’s facility in Harrisonburg, Virginia, allowing them to expand their services and capabilities. Although TSSI and Team One will remain separate companies, this partnership will enhance their contributions to the professional community who serve and protect worldwide.