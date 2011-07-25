The PoliceOne Academy Receives Approval from Tennessee P.O.S.T.

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce that the Police1 Academy, a comprehensive online training video library for law enforcement agencies, is now approved by the Tennessee P.O.S.T.

Police1 Academy courses will count for 24 hours of the 40 hour annual requirement outlined by the Tennessee Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). The Kingsport Police Department will serve as the flagship agency for the state by communicating directly with Police1 and the POST commission regarding any updates, changes and logistics. By utilizing Police1 Academy, Kingsport Police Department will effectively free up 2840 hours. An officer can then be assigned to patrol functions rather than out of service in a school. For more information visit the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission online at http://tennessee.gov/commerce/let/post/.

The Police1 Academy, which launched in January 2011, now serves more than 70 departments in 33 states and is in the process of securing more state certifications. It is operated in partnership with Calibre Press, the top provider of law enforcement training nationwide, including the Street Survival Seminar.

With more than 425 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy offers departments cost-effective access to top-quality police training for an annual subscription based on agency size. All 425 training videos are accompanied by detailed lesson plans, covering topics ranging from defensive tactics to leadership.

“We are excited to have this opportunity and look forward to leading the way with training and providing an example for others to follow,” said Corporal Thomas Wayt Jr. of the Kingsport Police Department. “Our Training Division determined one of the most cost effective and strategic ways to deliver superior training was an on-line delivery system of up to date training topics available 24/7. After careful consideration, Police1 Academy was the outstanding choice.”

Submit a request online or call (800) 323-0037 to get free preview access to the Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit http://www.PoliceOneAcademy.com/.

To inquire about approval in your state, contact Nicole Forzano at (415) 962-8341.

About Police1 Academy

