Threat Assessment Resources International Helps Prevent School Violence

RENO, Nev. — An eLearning course to help prevent the tragedy of campus violence is now available from leading school violence expert Dr. Marisa Randazzo. “More than 240 school-associated violent deaths have occurred at educational institutions since the attack at Columbine,” says Dr. Randazzo, “but research has shown that some school shootings can be prevented. The key is to make sure faculty, staff, law enforcement and parents know what to look for and what to do if they see concerning behavior.”

Knowing about previous school shootings and recognizing what behaviors school shooters typically exhibit before their attacks are vital first steps toward prevention. Dr. Randazzo explains, “This course will help people spot troubling behavior and know what steps to take to intervene before harm occurs.”

The “Understanding School Shootings” eLearning course is designed for administrators, faculty, support staff, guidance counselors, coaches, security professionals and concerned parents. It teaches participants to:

1. Identify the kinds of behavior and communication school shooters typically display before their attacks.

2. Know what to do if they see such behavior in a student they know.

3. Separate myth from reality.

4. Encourage students and others to share information.

5. Take steps to prevent violence before it occurs.

The course can be accessed on any computer with an Internet connection. Participants can take the course at any time, day or night. The course is designed to be taken in 1-1 1/2 hours, but participants can also complete the course at their own pace. Quizzes throughout the course reinforce key teaching points.

The $49.95 fee for individual participants includes a year of access to the course material and video instruction, as well as access to a resource section, forum, and podcasts where participants can submit questions, interact with other professionals, and receive periodic updates on school violence news and research.

Visit http://www.threatresources.com/training.html to see a course demo or to purchase the course. Groups may qualify for discounted eLearning rates. E-mail info@ThreatResources.com or call Threat Resources International at 775-424-6685 for group rates.

About The Instructor

Dr. Marisa R. Randazzo is President of Threat Assessment Resources International, LLC. She is an international expert on school violence prevention and has trained more than 10,000 law enforcement and school professionals throughout the United States, Canada and the European Union. She previously served as Chief Research Psychologist for the U.S. Secret Service, where she was co-director of the largest federal study on school shootings across the U.S. In her ten years with the U.S. Secret Service, Dr. Randazzo also conducted behavioral research on presidential threats and assassination, insider threats, stalking, critical infrastructure protection, and security breaches. She has testified before Congress and briefed cabinet secretaries and White House staff. Her research has been credited with preventing planned attacks.

Dr. Randazzo received her PhD in Psychology from Princeton University, and a bachelor’s degree from Williams College. She was awarded the Williams College Bicentennial Medal in 2005 for her work in preventing violence.

