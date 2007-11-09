Ti Training Corp Partners with Journey Film Group to Produce Ground-Breaking Human Trafficking Video Training Course

Company’s latest release is the first training video dedicated exclusively to the issue of Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery

Englewood, CO—Ti Training Corp, a supplier of interactive training products and services to the law enforcement and public safety markets, today announced the release of a new training video, Human Trafficking, designed to educate law enforcement and public safety agencies, human services organizations and their staff.



With more than 17,000 victims trafficked into this country every year, the 20-minute Human Trafficking training video was created to build awareness and insight into a growing international problem that affects every city and town the United States. As the driving force behind the production of this video, filmmaker, activist and founder of the Journey Film Group, Michael Cory Davis has led efforts over the past four years to bring awareness to this issue while giving a voice to those who are too young and scared to seek help.

“We must first be able to identify the victim and then we have to understand and utilize the resources that are available to break the cycle of violence and fear that surrounds them,” said Davis.

Using video segments from Davis’ award winning Svetlana’s Journey and Cargo: Innocence Lost, Ti Training has created a revealing video that will alert and train the public safety professional to identify victims in their own jurisdiction and how to source assistance in dealing with this mounting crime. Top ICE and FBI agents, law enforcement and other government officials, nationally and around the world, have recognized both of Davis’ films, serving on panels to discuss the relevancy of the content and the powerful way it was delivered. A natural next step was to use the films to develop a concise training module for law enforcement and other agencies that may encounter trafficking victims.

“As Sheriff, I am deeply concerned about the horrific crime of human trafficking,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff, Lee Baca who commands the largest Sheriff’s Department in the world. “As law enforcement professionals, we must educate ourselves, learn to recognize the signs pointing toward crimes of human trafficking, and develop law enforcement strategies to both assist victims and prosecute offenders.”

“The availability of video segments from the Journey Film Group has allowed us to create a training video that is not only informative but incites emotions in the viewer,” said Kila Otte, director of video production for Ti Training. “We have never created a training video like this, nor have we received such a positive response from the public safety agencies that screened the video. This is truly a hot topic for those individuals who are out on the streets trying to uphold the law and preserve the dignity of human rights.”

The Human Trafficking training video on DVD will be available mid-October on the Ti Training Web site at a pre-order price of $ 44.50, on tour with Michael Cory Davis during his “I Stop Traffic” national awareness campaign, and through Journey Film Group. Special screenings and presentations on the subject are available to organizations by contacting Journey film Group via e-mail at: journeyfilmgroup@aol.com or Dianna Bari, Socket Media at d.bari@socketmedia.com.

