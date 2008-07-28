Introducing Stay Safe Media, LLLP

http://www.staysafemedia.com Stay Safe Media is a dynamic new partnership of internationally renowned personal-defense trainer Michael D. Janich and media expert Michael C. Rigg. With more than 40 years of combined experience in the tactical industry and over 15 years as industry-leading pioneers in the production of tactical training videos, they know what it takes to make exceptional training materials. They also know what armed professionals and defense-minded individuals need and how to provide it with an exceptional level of customer service.

Stay Safe Media’s mission is to produce and offer only the very best instructional videos, books, and training materials related to self-defense, personal protection and combative skills. All the materials they produce are shot and edited to the most demanding and exacting standards in the industry and focus on practical, learnable, lifesaving skills. All other materials are carefully handpicked to include only the most reliable, proven information available. “If we don’t trust it to save our own lives and our families’ lives, we won’t sell it”.

Stay Safe Media’s website www.staysafemedia.com and online store went live on Friday July 18, 2008. The website features Flash video samples of DVD products and unique background information on the history of many of the featured titles, their authors, and the dynamics of their production. These “inside stories” include never-before-published information that is not available anywhere else.

Stay Safe has already finished principal videography on their first original production and expect to have the title ready for market in late summer 2008.

Michael Janich has been a student and teacher of the martial arts and practical self-defense for more than 30 years. The author or co-author of 12 books and 15 instructional videos on personal defense, combat shooting, and other topics, Janich has also been published in more than a dozen magazines, including Black Belt, Inside Kung Fu, Tactical Knives, Fighting Knives, Combat Knives, American Handgunner, Guns Combat Annual, S.W.A.T., and many others. He has also been featured numerous times on radio and national television, including appearances on Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (demonstrating the use of the blowgun) and the Outdoor Channel’s popular Shooting Gallery series.

A decorated U.S. Army veteran and former DoD intelligence officer, Janich served with the National Security Agency (NSA) and Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He was also a team leader for the Joint Task Force-Full Accounting (JTF-FA), investigating the fates of U.S. POW-MIA in Vietnam and Laos.

In 1994, Janich joined Paladin Press of Boulder, Colorado, and established their video production department. During his 10 years of service with Paladin, Janich recruited some of the tactical industry’s most talented instructors and personally shot, directed, edited, and produced more than 100 best-selling instructional videos. Among the authors with whom Janich worked were the late Colonel Rex Applegate, the late Jim Cirillo, Kelly McCann, Louis Awerbuck, John Plaster, James Keating, Mark Hatmaker, Joseph Simonet, Kelly Worden, and Cardo Urso. During his service with Paladin, Janich also established himself as the company’s in-house subject matter expert, providing an exceptional degree of customer service to Paladin’s dealers and retail customers.

Janich is the founder of the Martial Blade Concepts (MBC) system of edged-weapon tactics, as well as the related systems of Counter-Blade Concepts (CBC), Damithurt Silat, and Sobadiwan Eskrima. Janich was one of 12 subject-matter experts selected for TSA’s air crew self-defense program and continues to teach seminars and training courses around the world. A noted knife designer and expert on edged-weapon tactics, he is currently the Category Manager for BLACKHAWK Products Group®, overseeing their BLACKHAWK and Masters of Defense® (MOD®) brands of tactical knives.

As a partner in Stay Safe Media, Janich is committed to applying his decades of experience and critical analytical skills to the task of offering only the best, hand-picked instructional materials and training resources to Stay Safe’s customers.

Michael Rigg is an accomplished videographer and editor with years of experience in the performing arts. A former lighting designer and stage manager, Rigg is an expert in lighting effects, audio, and both stage and location production.

During the 1980’s and 1990’s, Rigg specialized in the configuration and sale of professional video and film equipment, providing state-of-the art equipment to broadcast news crews, network television professionals, independent producers, and studios.

After outfitting Paladin’s video department in 1995, Rigg developed an avid interest in personal defense skills and began training with Michael Janich in the MBC system. After several years of diligent study, Rigg became the first MBC student to earn a Certificate of Proficiency in the MBC/CBC system and the first certified MBC Associate Instructor. Rigg is also an avid student of combat shooting and other close-combat disciplines.

Rigg is also a veteran of Paladin Press, having served as its Director of Sales and Marketing and Video Production Manager, over a period of seven years. During that time, he shot and produced dozens of instructional videos and personally edited some of Paladin’s best-selling video titles, including Counter-Blade Concepts. Following Janich’s departure from Paladin, he also served as the company’s in-house subject-matter expert.

Rigg’s combative skill set not only gives him exceptional insight into the production of best-in-class instructional videos, it has earned him the respect and trust of the many industry-leading authors and instructors with whom he’s worked. http://www.staysafemedia.com