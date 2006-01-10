Personal Defense Readiness Training Opportunities from Tony Blauer

BELOW IS A LISTING OF UPCOMING instructor level certification courses for those wishing to teach our research to the general public. Successful completion of the training & post-session requirements enables those who graduate to teach our research and curricula within their school and region.

Advanced training is available to expand teaching capabilities. For full an application to the PDR program or any one of our classes, email marc@blauertactical.com or call 1.877.773.2748 or call 1.514.482.1643

PDR BALLISTIC MICRO-FIGHT INSTRUCTOR CERTIFICATION

WHO CAN ATTEND? *Prior attendance in one of our course required.

PDR coaches and graduates of our law enforcement programs

WHERE? Central New York State (Albany, Syracuse, Utica, Herkimer region)

WHEN? March 24th-26th 2006

PERSONAL DEFENSE READINESS INSTRUCTOR CERTIFICATION

PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATION ENTRY LEVEL

WHO CAN ATTEND? This is an open training session for anyone interested in gaining certification through Blauer Tactical Systems. The PERSONAL DEFENSE READINESS (PDR) Instructor Development is an advanced Instructor development open to martial artists, DT & combative instructors who run private schools, commercial consulting or training companies and wish to develop a professional relationship with Tony Blauer and professionally integrate Blauer Tactical System research like (S.P.E.A.R. System, HIGH GEAR simulations, Ballistic-Micro fights) into their businesses.

WHERE? Montreal, Canada

WHEN? May 4th-7th, 2006

PDR & COMBATIVES CAMP

WHO CAN ATTEND? Our training camps are open to all martial artists, self-defense practitioners, and trainers from the defensive tactics & combatives communities. This is a great chance to gain exposure to Blauer Tactical research, the SPEAR System, PDR principles and HIGH GEAR.

WHERE? Las Vegas, Nevada (Hotel to be announced)

WHEN? August 11th-13th, 2006

PERSONAL DEFENSE READINESS: BASICS & STREET ESSENTIALS

WHO CAN ATTEND? Open training session. Basic knowledge of SPEAR System would be an asset. Contact Marc at our office for DVD suggestions so that you can learn some of the fundamental principles and skills prior to the weekend course.

WHERE? Herkimer, New York ( PDR Regional Training Center @ Bailey’s Karate School www.baileysherkimer.com )

WHEN? Oct 7th & 8th, 2006

CONTACT Tom Arcuri for registration details tom@pdrteam.com

