Quiz: How well do you know ‘Stop the Bleed’?

By Police1 Staff

One of the most important things police officers need when it comes to saving a life — whether it’s a civilian in a mass casualty incident or a fellow officer who has been shot — is knowledge of bleeding control techniques. In high-risk situations, there may be multiple victims requiring immediate intervention to stop life-threatening hemorrhaging, and the ability to act quickly can mean the difference between life and death.

From proper use of tourniquets to treating blood loss with a trauma kit, here’s a quick quiz on bleeding control. Most of this information comes from STOP THE BLEED, a national awareness campaign aimed at encouraging bystanders to become trained in bleeding control techniques in the event of an MCI or other mass emergency.

How did you do? Make sure to share your results and challenge your colleagues to match or beat your score. PLUS, check out the following video and articles to further expand your knowledge:

Originally published 04/30/2018, this article has been updated.