PoliceOne and Calibre Press Launch the PoliceOne Academy

Cost-effective, online video training for law enforcement available in HD

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, and Calibre Press, the top provider of law enforcement training nationwide, are proud to announce the official launch of the Police1 Academy, the most comprehensive online training video library for law enforcement agencies available.

With more than 400 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy offers a first-of-its-kind, advanced delivery system that ensures a high quality of streaming along with access to training segments 24/7. The Academy – which is available to departments for an annual subscription based on agency size – features a wide range of videos covering more than 50 topics, ranging from defensive tactics to leadership, all designed to advance officers’ performance and give them the essential skills to help them succeed on the job.

“By combining PoliceOne’s 10 years of experience in providing law enforcement with online resources and Calibre Press’ 30 years training officers, we’ve been able to create a cost effective and comprehensive training solution for departments” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “With an unparalleled team of law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy is squarely in line with our mission of keeping officers better informed, better able to protect their communities and safer on the streets”

As new videos are being added each week, the academy is an ideal solution for keeping departments up to date on the latest training as well as for roll call or in-service training. With a Police1 Academy subscription, departments will receive:

24/7 access to entire video library for on-the-go personnel

A solution for overtime, travel, or downtime costs typically associated with training

400 video segments that are the perfect length for roll call training

Unlimited access to download videos right to your computer for offline use

The highest quality video streaming available

An easy-to-use video navigation and management system

To promote the launch of the Police1 Academy, Police1 and Calibre will be offering in person demos at the 2011 ILEETA Conference & Expo on April 11-16 at the Westin Chicago in Wheeling, IL.

The Police1 Academy is proud to already have 2 dozen subscribers on board, spanning across multiple states. During the month of February, the Police1 Academy will be offering a special promo for all Police1 members. Departments that sign up for a one year subscription will receive a complimentary month of service.

Submit a request online or call (800) 323-0037 to get free preview access to the Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit http://www.PoliceOneAcademy.com/.

About Police1.com

With more than 300,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For information on advertising with Police1, visit www.police1.com/police-market-advertising.

About Calibre Press

For over 30 years, Calibre has been the leader in law enforcement education, training and information, helping to save officers’ lives while reducing officer and agency liability. Through the widely recognized Street Survival® Seminars, Calibre’s mission is to provide the most informative and motivational survival training experience available to the law enforcement community. This unique needs-based training seminar, developed and presented by the industry’s leading trainers, is designed to help police personnel stay safe and healthy throughout their careers regardless of assignment. For more information on Calibre Press, visit www.calibrepress.com.

