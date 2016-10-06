Federal Premium offers Vital-Shok Trophy Bonded Tip 223 Rem for hunters

ANOKA, Minn.— Federal Premium offers hunters of its Vital-Shok Trophy Bonded Tip offering in 223 Rem, which has proven itself as one of the most effective cartridges available in this caliber. This ammunition is available at dealers world-wide.

The .223 Rem Trophy Bonded Tip bullet retains more than 90 percent of its weight, penetrates deep, and shoots flat and accurately thanks to its high ballistic coefficient. The solid copper shank crushes bone, and exterior skiving on the nickel-plated bullet ensures optimum expansion at any range. The tough, bonded construction makes the new 223 Rem. load a perfect choice for medium-size game like antelope and deer.

Features & Benefits

• 62-grain, 223 Rem. load perfectly suited to medium-size game

• Built on the Trophy Bonded Bear Claw platform

• Neon polymer tip for flat trajectory and accuracy

• Exterior skiving for optimum expansion

• Nickel-plated case and bullet for easy extraction and corrosion protection

Part No. / Description / MSRP

P223TT3 / Trophy Bonded Tip, 223 Rem., 62 grains / $26.95

