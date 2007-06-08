Troy Acoustics Corporation Announces New Director of Sales, Military and Range Applications

Santa Clarita, CA—Troy Acoustics Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of John F. Gritschke as Director of Sales, Military and Range Applications. Acccording to Bill Bergiadis, CEO, and inventor of the patented Troy Sound Wall System, “Gritschke is well-respected in the shooting range industry and brings nearly 20 years of diverse experience including a keen awareness of the necessity of noise attenuation. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”

Gritschke has served in various capacities since 1988 with Detroit Armor, Caswell, and Meggitt Defense Systems. His knowledge and understanding of a wide array of range-related issues, including construction, operation, ventilation and compliance issues, is rare and will prove to be a great asset to Troy’s clientele.

Troy Acoustics is the leader in the development of environmentally friendly noise attenuation products for indoor and outdoor shooting ranges. Installations include numerous Federal law enforcement, police department, military, and commercial ranges. Troy provides customized solutions that include noise absorbing indoor baffles, sidewall and safety ceiling upgrades, and perimeter ballistic noise absorbing walls that are typically more economical than traditional block walls.

Troy Acoustics is unique in that they guarantee the level of noise reduction and reverberation in a facility, provided the system is installed in accordance with their engineered specification. Troy Acoustics also specializes in interview rooms, broadcast facilities, and highway noise barriers. For further information visit their website at troysoundwalls.com or write info@troysoundwalls.com.