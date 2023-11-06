Virtra founder, chairman inducted into National Center for Simulation’s Modeling & Simulation Hall of Fame

PRESS RELEASE

CHANDLER, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announces the induction of its Founder and Executive Chairman, Bob Ferris, into the National Center for Simulation (NCS) Modeling & Simulation (M&S) Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition, bestowed upon Ferris for his groundbreaking work and continued thought leadership in the simulation industry, reflects VirTra’s legacy of innovation and its commitment to continually improving training effectiveness. Ferris was inducted alongside other 2023 inductees at a ceremony on October 12, 2023. The video of the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony can be viewed here.

Ferris is widely acknowledged as a trailblazer in the early adoption of virtual reality (VR) technology for educational and entertainment purposes, with his pioneering efforts dating back to the 1990s. He is sometimes recognized as a “Grandfather of VR” for his visionary contributions to the field. Initially, his company, Ferris Productions, focused on immersive VR for other markets, however, a pivotal moment arose when Ferris was inspired to leverage this emerging technology to support first responders, including police and the military, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. This transformative decision led to the evolution of Ferris Productions into VirTra, a company that now extends its support to military and law enforcement agencies across 40 countries worldwide. VirTra has garnered an industry-leading reputation for its innovative solutions in training simulation.

The M&S Hall of Fame represents a very rare and highly regarded achievement. As per information available on the NCS website, the NCS’s objective is ‘to honor, recognize, and protect the legacy of individuals who have significantly contributed to advancements in modeling and simulation.’ Ferris’s inclusion in the 10th Hall of Fame class is a testament to his esteemed position within the simulation community. After the upcoming induction, the Wall of Fame in the Orange County Convention Center’s South Concourse will feature 39 simulation pioneers to now include Ferris.

“It is a great honor to be inducted into the NCS M&S Hall of Fame alongside a group of individuals who have shaped the foundations of the simulation industry,” said Executive Chairman Bob Ferris. “I am confident in the trajectory of simulation training to improve and save lives with certified curriculum and ever advancing technology. It has been rewarding beyond words to dedicate my career to giving every advantage possible for those courageous men and women who, daily, put themselves in harm’s way to serve their communities and country.”

For a comprehensive list of all Hall of Fame members, including Bob Ferris, and access to their biographies, please click here to visit the NCS website.

As VirTra marks its three decades in business, the Company remains focused on a future characterized by continued growth, enhanced market presence and industry-leading solutions for the simulation and training industry.

About National Center for Simulation (NCS)

The NCS is a non-profit trade association supporting and expanding the M&S community and is committed to promoting M&S technology expansion, education and workforce development and providing business development assistance to its members. Learn more at www.simulationinformation.com.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.