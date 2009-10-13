Gamber-Johnson Releases New Vehicle Base for the Chevrolet Malibu

Gamber-Johnson has launched a new mounting solution for the 2006 - 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. Click here for the product spec sheet.

Placement: Passenger side floor. Does not require under seat drilling. Istalls between passenger seat rail and seat. Seat Configuration: Bucket. Dimensions: 4.62" H x 18.75" W x 12.12" D. Construction: Heavy gauge steel. Finish: Black powdercoat. Weight: 10.75 lbs.

Recommended Solution:

Lower Pole: DS-LOWER-7

Upper Pole: QADJ-UPPER-M

Motion Attachment: DS-CLEVIS

Support Brace: LAC-02

Gamber-Johnson item number: 7160-0222