Havis launches new line of docking stations for Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK A3 tablet

WARMINSTER, Pa.,-Havis proudly presents a new line of docking stations supporting Panasonic’s new TOUGHBOOK A3 tablet. The Havis DS-PAN-1400’s compact and lightweight design offers compatibility with all tablet configurations and options, including barcode reader, extended battery, smart card, and hand strap.

One-handed docking and spring-loaded connector heads allow mobile workers to maximize productivity and optimize their workspace. Access to the A3’s buttons and ports are preserved, and an integrated VESA 75 hole pattern makes mounting worry-free. A keyed lock comes standard with every dock to protect against theft, making this an ideal solution for warehousing, logistics, transportation, public safety, and other demanding environments.

“Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK A3 offers the market a rugged and versatile Android device,” said Sam Barall, National Sales Manager for Enterprise at Havis. “Usually versatility adds complexity, but our dock can support all configurations of the device. This feature makes it easy for IT managers to pair the Havis dock with A3 tablet confidently.”

An assortment of solutions are available to meet any application’s needs. Models are available with and without Panasonic-certified port replication and an optional dual pass-through antenna connection. An optional LIND power supply can be added to complete any setup.

“Havis and Panasonic have worked closely on this release,” said Dave Skiver, Product Manager for Connectivity at Havis. “They had a vision for the device, and we are pleased to say that we have supported that vision without compromising what the device can offer to an end-user.”

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards and designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. It’s patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com