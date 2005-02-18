Eagleye Announces the Model 1210 In-Car Video System
Eagleye announces the Model 1210 In-Car Video System for law enforcement. Since 1992, Eagleye has been an industry leader in manufacturing in-car video systems for law enforcement and military agencies all over the nation. We manufacture the highest quality in-car video systems backed by the strongest warranty in the industry.
Key Features of the Model 1210:
Camera
- 2:1 Interlace scanning system
- 15.732 KHz scanning frequency (H)
- 59.94 KHz scanning frequency (V)
- 1/4 inch solid state interline CCD image sensor
- 410K total pixels
- 380K effective pixels
- Digital Signal Processor
- Tele- Wide (zoom speed: 3 sec.)
- Digital Zoom, On/ Off (up to x8)
- Dimensions: 2.4w x 2.4d x 3.9h inches
- Weight: .75 Lbs.
Vault
- Format: VHS 1/2 Inch
- Recording System: Rotary Double Azimuth four head helical scanning
- Record/ Play Time: 6 hours with T-120 in SLP mode
- Connectors: 37-pin Circular female (To CCU, Sensor, Cabin, Power)
- Weight: 28.6 Lbs. (Installation Ass’y included)
- Dimensions: 11.4w x 13.3 d x 6.1 h inches (Installation Ass’y included)
Control Console Unit
- 4" TFT LCD Monitor
- Control Knobs: Monitor brightness control, audio volume control
- VCR Controls: stop, record, rewind, fast forward, play, pause
- System Controls: Power, Cabin
- Connectors: 9-pin D-Sub female (To zoom camera) 15-pin D-Sub female (To Main Storage Unit)
- Weight: 1.5 Lbs.
900 MHz RF Audio Unit
- TX: 3.7VDC RX: 12VDC Operating Voltage
- 900 MHz Frequency
- 1000 feet Operating Range
- 10-110 F° Operating Temperature
- LED Indicators for TX: low battery warning, RX: charging indicator, code matching indicator
For more information on Eagleye’s Model 1210 In-Car Video System or Eagleye’s other In-Car Video products, please visit www.eagleyetech.com