REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Eagleye Announces the Model 1210 In-Car Video System

February 18, 2005 11:48 AM

Eagleye Model 1210 Eagleye announces the Model 1210 In-Car Video System for law enforcement. Since 1992, Eagleye has been an industry leader in manufacturing in-car video systems for law enforcement and military agencies all over the nation. We manufacture the highest quality in-car video systems backed by the strongest warranty in the industry.

Key Features of the Model 1210:

Camera

  • 2:1 Interlace scanning system
  • 15.732 KHz scanning frequency (H)
  • 59.94 KHz scanning frequency (V)
  • 1/4 inch solid state interline CCD image sensor
  • 410K total pixels
  • 380K effective pixels
  • Digital Signal Processor
  • Tele- Wide (zoom speed: 3 sec.)
  • Digital Zoom, On/ Off (up to x8)
  • Dimensions: 2.4w x 2.4d x 3.9h inches
  • Weight: .75 Lbs.

Vault

  • Format: VHS 1/2 Inch
  • Recording System: Rotary Double Azimuth four head helical scanning
  • Record/ Play Time: 6 hours with T-120 in SLP mode
  • Connectors: 37-pin Circular female (To CCU, Sensor, Cabin, Power)
  • Weight: 28.6 Lbs. (Installation Ass’y included)
  • Dimensions: 11.4w x 13.3 d x 6.1 h inches (Installation Ass’y included)

Control Console Unit

  • 4" TFT LCD Monitor
  • Control Knobs: Monitor brightness control, audio volume control
  • VCR Controls: stop, record, rewind, fast forward, play, pause
  • System Controls: Power, Cabin
  • Connectors: 9-pin D-Sub female (To zoom camera) 15-pin D-Sub female (To Main Storage Unit)
  • Weight: 1.5 Lbs.

900 MHz RF Audio Unit

  • TX: 3.7VDC RX: 12VDC Operating Voltage
  • 900 MHz Frequency
  • 1000 feet Operating Range
  • 10-110 F° Operating Temperature
  • LED Indicators for TX: low battery warning, RX: charging indicator, code matching indicator

For more information on Eagleye’s Model 1210 In-Car Video System or Eagleye’s other In-Car Video products, please visit www.eagleyetech.com

Eagleye