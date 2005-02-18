Eagleye announces the Model 1210 In-Car Video System for law enforcement. Since 1992, Eagleye has been an industry leader in manufacturing in-car video systems for law enforcement and military agencies all over the nation. We manufacture the highest quality in-car video systems backed by the strongest warranty in the industry.

Key Features of the Model 1210:

Camera

2:1 Interlace scanning system

15.732 KHz scanning frequency (H)

59.94 KHz scanning frequency (V)

1/4 inch solid state interline CCD image sensor

410K total pixels

380K effective pixels

Digital Signal Processor

Tele- Wide (zoom speed: 3 sec.)

Digital Zoom, On/ Off (up to x8)

Dimensions: 2.4w x 2.4d x 3.9h inches

Weight: .75 Lbs.

Vault

Format: VHS 1/2 Inch

Recording System: Rotary Double Azimuth four head helical scanning

Record/ Play Time: 6 hours with T-120 in SLP mode

Connectors: 37-pin Circular female (To CCU, Sensor, Cabin, Power)

Weight: 28.6 Lbs. (Installation Ass’y included)

Dimensions: 11.4w x 13.3 d x 6.1 h inches (Installation Ass’y included)

Control Console Unit

4" TFT LCD Monitor

Control Knobs: Monitor brightness control, audio volume control

VCR Controls: stop, record, rewind, fast forward, play, pause

System Controls: Power, Cabin

Connectors: 9-pin D-Sub female (To zoom camera) 15-pin D-Sub female (To Main Storage Unit)

Weight: 1.5 Lbs.

900 MHz RF Audio Unit

TX: 3.7VDC RX: 12VDC Operating Voltage

900 MHz Frequency

1000 feet Operating Range

10-110 F° Operating Temperature

LED Indicators for TX: low battery warning, RX: charging indicator, code matching indicator

For more information on Eagleye’s Model 1210 In-Car Video System or Eagleye’s other In-Car Video products, please visit www.eagleyetech.com