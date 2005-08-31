ICOP Digital Announces Closing of its Public Offering and Dual Lists on the Nasdaq SmallCap Market and ArcaEx

LENEXA, KS - ICOP Digital, Inc., the leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced the closing of its secondary public offering, which raised gross proceeds of $10,725,000. ICOP Digital also announced the dual listing of its common stock and units on the NASDAQ SmallCap Market and ArcaEx under the ticker symbols “ICDG” and “ICDGU,” respectively. Paulson Investment Company, Inc. of Portland, OR acted as lead underwriter for the offering. Founded in 1970 by Chet Paulson, Paulson Investment Company, Inc. is the Northwest’s largest independent brokerage firm and a leading investment banker for emerging companies nationwide (http://www.paulsoninvestment.com).

“This is another important milestone for our company and further validates our position as a leader in this new and growing area of digital video surveillance,” said David Owen, President and CEO of ICOP Digital. “We intend to expand our marketing efforts to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and to fund research and development of exciting future video surveillance products for security markets.”

NASDAQ is the largest electronic screen-based equity securities market in the United States. With approximately 3,200 companies, it lists more companies and, on average, trades more shares per day than any other U.S. market. It is home to companies that are leaders across all areas of business including technology, retail, communications, financial services, transportation, media and biotechnology. NASDAQ is the primary market for trading NASDAQ-listed stocks.

The Archipelago Exchange(SM) (ArcaEx(R)) boasts the nation’s first totally open, all-electronic stock exchange, with an open limit order book matching buyers and sellers directly based on simple price and time priority. ArcaEx offers market participants a fully electronic mechanism for trading exclusively listed issues as well as securities traded on NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange, and American Stock Exchange

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NasdaqSC: ICDG; PCX: ICDG) is a Kansas-based company that delivers innovative mission-critical security, surveillance, and communications solutions that provide timely and accurate information for security for the public and private sectors, to monitor and protect people, assets, and profits. The ICOP Model 20/20™ is the leading digital in-car video recorder system, for use by law enforcement. ICOP Digital is committed to providing surveillance and communications solutions that help our customers improve their safety and security, through effective deployments of innovative technologies. www.ICOPdigital.com