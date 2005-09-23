ICOP Digital Announces Participation in IACP Convention

LENEXA, KS - ICOP Digital, Inc. (NasdaqSC: ICDG;PCX: ICDG) a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement today announced that it will participate in the 112th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Convention at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida September 25th through September 27th. More than 14,000 law enforcement professionals representing all segments of law enforcement attend this event, the largest convention for police chiefs in the world.

The annual IACP gathering enables professionals to examine the state-of-the-art technology in the police industry through exhibits, highly rated seminars, forums, and technical workshops offered through the IACP. These sessions feature critical issues relevant to today’s law enforcement professional and provide solutions to challenges as well as encouraging productive dialogue among peers. The Convention provides an outstanding forum for ICOP Digital to share its ICOP Model 20/20™ with law enforcement.

Dave Owen, President and CEO of ICOP Digital stated “The IACP Convention provides important exposure for ICOP Digital to law enforcement. It is the place to be to meet the buyers. Many police chiefs across the nation have stated that they are eager to visit our booth, as many of them have now seen the ICOP Model 20/20 installed at neighboring police departments.”

ICOP Digital has a major presence in this year’s IACP Convention. The ICOP Digital exhibit booth will display a Ford Crown Victoria with the ICOP Model 20/20™ installed in the vehicle. Eighty percent of police cars in the U.S. are Crown Victorias.

The IACP is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit membership organization of police executives with over 19,000 members in over 100 different countries.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NasdaqSC: ICDG; PCX: ICDG) is a Kansas-based company that delivers innovative mission-critical security, surveillance, and communications solutions that provide timely and accurate information for security for the public and private sectors, to monitor and protect people, assets, and profits. The ICOP Model 20/20™ is the leading digital in-car video recorder system, for use by law enforcement. ICOP Digital is committed to providing surveillance and communications solutions that help our customers improve their safety and security, through effective deployments of innovative technologies. ICOP Digital, Inc is dual listed on the NASDAQ SmallCap market and the PCX, and the common stock and warrants trade under the ticker symbols “ICDG” and “ICDGW”, respectively. www.ICOPdigital.com