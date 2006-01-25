ICOP Digital Forms Strategic Marketing Alliance With Strand, A Leading School Surveillance Company, To Collaborate On Penetrating U.S. Education Market

Companies Scheduled to Co-Exhibit at United School Administrators of Kansas Convention In Wichita, January 25-27, 2006

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced the formation of a strategic marketing alliance with Strand, a privately held school surveillance company based in Warrenville, Illinois. The Companies will collaborate on joint marketing initiatives designed to expand their respective share of the U.S. education market.

Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital, stated, “Strand is widely recognized as a noted national leader in supplying digital IP surveillance solutions to public and private schools, helping to enhance campus security, student learning and teacher standards. We look forward to partnering with Strand to leverage our respective sales and marketing resources to extend school surveillance capabilities off-campus and onto school buses and other pupil transportation.”

Strand President Timothy Beerup added, “There is little question that school administrators recognize the need to adopt advanced technologies to monitor and protect their institution’s assets, students and faculties. This in turn is promoting tremendous growth opportunities in the education market for leading-edge suppliers. We look forward to collaborating with ICOP Digital to cross-market our highly complementary surveillance solutions in hopes of enhancing our respective efforts to meet the prevailing market demand.”

Strand and ICOP Digital will formally launch their marketing collaboration while co-exhibiting at the upcoming United School Administrators of Kansas Convention, to be held January 25-27, 2006 at the Wichita Hyatt, located at 400 W. Waterman in Wichita, Kansas.