ICOP Digital Reports Significant Reorders for their ICOP Model 20/20™

LENEXA, KS – ICOP Digital, Inc., (NasdaqSC: ICDG; PCX: ICDG) a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today reported that the ICOP Model 20/20™ has been shipped to thirty-five police departments in the past three months, and six police departments have placed reorders following successful tests of their initial units. That is over seventeen percent of the Company’s customers, including several major police departments that have placed reorders. Several agencies have stated that they are budgeting for additional orders in their next fiscal year.

“Our sales results confirm that the ICOP Model 20/20™ fills a growing market need,” said David Owen, ICOP President and CEO. “Our understanding of the market allowed us to penetrate initial targets quickly and effectively. This, coupled with our strong and expanding sales force, makes us very optimistic.”

“We are getting great feedback from the increasing number of police agencies using the ICOP Model 20/20 around the country, and abroad. The ultimate validation of the success of the ICOP Model 20/20 is the level of reorders received by the Company. The number of agencies placing reorders is quantifiable evidence of the acceptance of our product,” said Owen. “While we’re very pleased with the growing number of new agencies choosing our unit, we’re especially delighted to see the reorders, which confirm our customer’s satisfaction with the ICOP Model 20/20.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NasdaqSC: ICDG; PCX: ICDG) is a Kansas-based company that delivers innovative mission-critical security, surveillance, and communications solutions that provide timely and accurate information for security for the public and private sectors, to monitor and protect people, assets, and profits. The ICOP Model 20/20™ is the leading digital in-car video recorder system, for use by law enforcement. ICOP Digital is committed to providing surveillance and communications solutions that help our customers improve their safety and security, through effective deployments of innovative technologies. ICOP Digital, Inc is dual listed on the NASDAQ SmallCap market and the ArcaEx, and the common stock and warrants trade under the ticker symbols “ICDG” and “ICDGU”, respectively. www.ICOPdigital.com