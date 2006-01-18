ICOP Digital Senior Executives To Present At Roth Capital Partners 18th Annual Growth Stock Conference

LENEXA, Kan. - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Owen, and the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Laura Owen, will be featured presenters at the upcoming Roth Capital Partners 18th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Dana Point, California.

WHEN: February 22, 2006 at 2:30 PM PT.

WHERE:St. Regis Monarch Beach Resort & Spa

One Monarch Beach Resort

Dana Point, CA 92629



WHAT: Dave and Laura Owen’s presentation will detail the Company’s fundamental progress, along with positive corporate developments that are further defining ICOP Digital’s commitment to advancing surveillance technologies.

