ICOP Digital Sponsors Guns ‘n Hoses

LENEXA, KS – ICOP Digital, Inc., (NasdaqSC: ICDG; PCX: ICDG) a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that it will be a Gold Sponsor of the first Annual Guns ‘n Hoses amateur boxing event in Kansas City, scheduled for Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday evening November 12th, 2005. Law enforcement personnel and firefighters throughout the Greater Kansas City area are training for this exciting event. Funding has been secured to underwrite all of the expenses for the evening, so 100% of the proceeds raised will go to support two important causes (1) 75% of the proceeds will go to support families of Kansas City Law Enforcement personnel and Firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty, and (2) 25% of the proceeds will go to support local amateur boxing programs to help prevent juvenile delinquency in our community.

The scene is grim, but help is at hand. A six thousand dollar check is handed over to the wife of the police officer who was killed in the line of duty just the night before. The check will help the wife with immediate incidentals for her and the family. In about two weeks, another member of the Back Stoppers Organization (in St. Louis, MO) will visit her to pay off her home, car loans, and to setup the educational plans for the slain officer’s children. The Back Stoppers Organization has been supported, in part, for sixteen years by the Annual Guns ‘n Hoses amateur boxing event in St. Louis. This is the first year that Kansas City will organize its own Guns ‘n Hoses amateur boxing event, to support this great cause.

All bouts will be supervised by USA Boxing, which is the national governing body of amateur boxing in the United States.

Dave Owen, President and CEO of ICOP Digital, Inc. stated “Police officers and fireman of our community risk their lives every day protecting our families. ICOP Digital is proud to support this very worthwhile initiative.”

