ICOP Digital to Change Ticker Symbol on Nasdaq and ArcaEX from “ICDG” to “ICOP”

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICDG) (PCX:ICDG), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that the Company has arranged to have its ticker symbol on both the Nasdaq SmallCap Market and ArcaEx changed from “ICDG” to “ICOP” effective upon market open on Wednesday, November 2, 2005. The symbol for ICOP Digital’s trading warrant will also change from “ICDGW” to “ICOPW” at the same time.

According to David Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital, “When we first listed on the Nasdaq and ArcaEx, the symbol ‘ICOP’ was unfortunately not available for our use. We were recently informed by Nasdaq that circumstances have changed and the ticker symbol is now available. For obvious reasons, we wasted little time in taking advantage of the symbol change.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a Kansas-based company that delivers innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance, and communications solutions that provide timely and accurate information for security for the public and private sectors, to monitor and protect people, assets and profits. The ICOP Model 20/20™ is the leading digital in-car video recorder system, for use by law enforcement. ICOP Digital is committed to providing surveillance and communications solutions that help our customers improve their safety and security, through effective deployments of innovative technologies. ICOP Digital, Inc. is dual listed on the NASDAQ SmallCap market and the PCX, and the common stock and warrants trade under the ticker symbols “ICDG” and “ICDGW,” respectively. For more information, please visit www.ICOPdigital.com.