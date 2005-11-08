ICOP Digital to Sponsor Guns ‘N Hoses Event with U.K. Boxing Cops

Sell-Out Crowd: Benefits Widows and Kids of Fallen Police Officers and Firefighters

LENEXA, Kan. - ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that in collaboration with the Amateur Boxing Association of England (ABA E), USA Boxing and event coordinators for the First Annual Guns ‘n Hoses amateur boxing event in Kansas City, the Company is sponsoring the participation of two of England’s emerging amateur boxing contenders - who also happen to be seasoned police officers in Great Britain - arriving to match their skill against two of Kansas City’s fearless firefighters in the ring, in support of this important cause.

The primary benefactor of funds to be raised from the Guns ‘n Hoses amateur boxing event is the Surviving Spouse And Family Endowment Fund, (S.A.F.E.), which exists to serve the families of Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters and Emergency Services Personnel in the Kansas City metropolitan area who have perished while protecting the community and its citizens. According to S.A.F.E.'s Executive Director, Sonny Wilson, “The Fund was created two years ago to help ease the pain felt by these suffering families through our emotional and financial support. In this way, we hope to repay some of the kindness, dedication and ultimately the sacrifice that their loved ones have shown us. We are very hopeful that Guns ‘n Hoses is hugely successful and fully expect that it will prove to be a very fun and worthwhile evening for all.”

Laura Owen, Chief Operating Officer for ICOP Digital stated “We are delighted to be increasing our sponsorship to a “Platinum Level” for this exciting event and we are honored to be playing a role in helping to enhance the international visibility of these unsung heroes from both the US and the UK. This event will draw a sell-out crowd, which will certainly go a long way in providing essential financial support to S.A.F.E. and the deserving families that this worthy organization serves.”

Constable Christopher Gould, a middleweight, is one of Islington, London’s finest, serving on its police force for the past five years. Married to wife Felicity and father to six year old son, Finley, Gould has been “in the gym for two years” but has only had two bouts - winning both. Gould is coached by Cliff Perkins, Chief Coach for the Metropolitan Police Boxing Team and Deputy Chief Coach to the Police Boxing Association (all are Police & Prison staff throughout the United Kingdom). As a veteran boxer in the Royal Marines, Coach Perkins had over 100 boxing matches before transitioning into coaching. When not coaching emerging ring talent, Coach Perkins serves as Chief Instructor for the Metropolitan Police in all aspects of officer safety and various areas of undercover surveillance. He has been a proud member of the Metropolitan Police for over 17 years.

Constable Wayne Staunton is a light heavyweight with a three bout/two win record in his home country. For the past five years, Staunton has served as a Detective Officer in Stratford, East London. Although single, Staunton noted that he is “always open to offers from any pretty female!” Staunton’s coach, John Tandy has served in uniform for over five years in Islington, London. Although he prefers coaching, Tandy keep his boxer’s permit active just in case the need to put on the gloves calls to him. Coach Tandy is married to Michele and father to three year old son, Brandan.

Constable Gould and Constable Staunton are both members of the U.K.'s Police and Community Boxing Association, which was founded in 1988 by Barry Jones of the Metropolitan Police. The Police and Community Boxing Association, which was formerly known as the Police Amateur Boxing Association, paved the way for nationally organized police boxing in the U.K.

Boxing has a long history in Kansas City, and is undergoing a nationwide renaissance, with reality TV boxing shows and a growing audience for live events nationwide. The involvement of U.K. crime fighters in this inaugural event gives it added appeal.

The First Annual Kansas City Guns ‘n Hoses amateur boxing event will play host to 15 amateur boxing matches, supervised by USA Boxing, the national governing body of amateur boxing in the United States. Matching law enforcement personnel against firefighters, it is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2005, at the Kansas City Memorial Hall, located at 600 North 7th Street in downtown Kansas City. Official platinum sponsors of the fund-raiser include Miller Lite, ICOP Digital, Inc. and Favorite Nurses. Tickets to the event may be purchased through all Ticketmaster outlets. Donations in the form of checks payable to “Guns ‘n Hoses” can be mailed to Guns ‘n Hoses c/o Ringside, Inc. 9650 Dice Lane, Lenexa, Kansas 66215.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a Kansas-based company that delivers innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance, and communications solutions that provide timely and accurate information for security for the public and private sectors, to monitor and protect people, assets and profits. The ICOP Model 20/20™ is the leading digital in-car video recorder system, for use by law enforcement. ICOP Digital is committed to providing surveillance and communications solutions that help our customers improve their safety and security, through effective deployments of innovative technologies. ICOP Digital, Inc. is dual listed on the NASDAQ SmallCap market and the PCX, and the common stock and warrants trade under the ticker symbols “ICOP” and “ICOPW,” respectively. For more information, please visit www.ICOP.com.