Kustom Signals Introduces Automatic Audio, the Latest Enhancement to its In-Car Video Systems

In response to customer demand, Kustom Signals introduces Automatic Audio, a new feature to Kustom in-car video systems. When the video system begins to record, the wireless transmitter will be automatically activated to start recording audio at the same time.

“Most in-car video systems start recording automatically with the light bar activation, but require the officers to remember to turn on the transmitter,” says Dave Teeter, Kustom Signals, Product Manager. “Invariably officers have numerous concerns on their mind when they initiate a stop and forget to turn on the transmitter, and potentially critical audio evidence is lost-Automatic Audio helps to overcome that problem.”

The Automatic Audio option is available on all new Kustom in-car video systems as well as for those already in service.

