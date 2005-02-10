Kustom Signals Introduces New Automatic Crash Record Activation Feature

Lenexa, Kansas - As part of Kustom Signals’ continuous improvement program, our most recent optional feature available on the Digital Eyewitness In-car Video System, is its ability to automatically activate the recorder when the vehicle is involved in a collision. This feature is accomplished with a vault-mounted circuit board utilizing dual accelerometers, mounted perpendicular to each other. This configuration allows the device to detect impacts from all four sides of the vehicle. When a collision is detected, the Crash Record board will activate Digital Eyewitness’ record command. Like all Digital Eyewitness record activations, this will capture the “pre-event” or “lookback” buffer memory. Which means that if the impact occurred in the view of the active camera, the collision and a segment of video leading up to the collision will be recorded. This evidence can save time and potentially money by quickly verifying what happened.

