Kustom Signals Offers a Total Digital Solution with the Digital Eyewitness Media Manager

For Immediate Release

Lenexa, KS (July 2003) - Kustom Signals introduces the Digital Eyewitness Media Manager. This digital video file storage and management system is designed to quickly and easily transfer, store, search and make copies of your digital files whether it is recorded using a removable hard drive or a DVD-RAM disk. This system can be used in conjunction with Kustom’s Digital Eyewitness in-car video system - achieving a “Total Digital Solution.”

In a single step, you can transfer files from the car to the database, by simply inserting the media into the server. The software automatically transfers the files, confirms their authenticity, and prepares the removable media for reuse.

Quickly finding files is now possible by selecting a few search criteria, such as officer name, time and date, and allowing the software to pull the file(s) up from the database. Once identified, desired files or individual frames can be viewed and, if needed, copied to CD, DVD or even to a VHS tape.

Hardware is configurable to meet your needs. The basic system includes a scalable server with RAID arrays, connected to a single workstation PC equipped with hard drive receivers or DVD-RAM drives. Additional workstations can be added. Storage capacity for the server can be easily calculated by the number of cars, the average number of hours of recording each day per car, and the number of days you are required to store video.

For more than 30 years, Kustom Signals, Inc. has been a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of digital and VHS video systems, radar, laser, and speed monitoring trailers. For a complete list of features and benefits on Kustom Products, please call us toll-free 1-800-4KUSTOM, email us at sales@kustomsignals.com or visit us on the web at www.kustomsignals.com.