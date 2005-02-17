MobileEye Announces In-Car Video Police Package
MobileEye’s cutting edge technology will forever change the way law enforcement professionals’ view in car video by boasting feature packed options balanced with simple operation and installation at a great price.
- Non-PC embedded system providing supreme system stability
- High quality live time video recording and playback (30 frames per second)
- High quality synced audio
- Digital watermark
- Secure multi-level password protection
- 10/100 Base T Ethernet port for real time remote back up.
- Anti-shock design
- 2 channel audio
- Playback supports pause, slow motion, frame step and fast backward/forward
- Instant search/backup
- 3 levels of secure authentication for remote access
- Standard 60GB hard drive
*included in package
Visit www.northlandsecurity.com/mobileeye/literature.htm to read literature regarding the MobileEye
MONITORS
Northland Security Products understands that in today’s police cars there is less and less room to put equipment that is why we have placed the MobileEye monitor in the cars existing sun visor. When not in use simply flip up the visor and the monitor is up out of the way, no wasted space. When you need it flip it down for incredible color picture quality of recording, live viewing and playback.
- 5" TFT-LCD
- RCA Input
- Built in Video signal- Automatic on/off switch
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Resolution: 960(w) x 234 (h) pixels
- Dimensions: 8.5” X 4.3” x .75”
*included in system
CAMERAS
MobileEyes camera offers a compact, rugged solution to high quality video in day or night.
- 16x optical, 8x digital power zoom
- Large backlit buttons
- Aluminum Cast Body
- One touch - zoom-in, zoom-out button
- Recording indicator on top of camera
- Compact and light weight
- Special DSP for in-car video use
- Two LED’s (Green & Red) for recording status.
Visit www.northlandsecurity.com/mobileeye/literature.htm to read literature Regarding our cameras
MICROPHONE
MobileEye incorporates wireless technology designed specifically for the police profession to provide excellent audio quality under harsh conditions.
- 900 MHZ Technology
- Digitally Coded - over 9000 combinations - 1000 feet range.
- Full duplex - two-way voice communications
- Activates transmitter from receiver
- 6-8 hours of operation per charge
- Rechargeable battery
- Charge battery while in base
- Automatically matches code when transmitter is in base
- Built-in microphone in the transmitter
- Multiple units can be used with no interference - 40 channels
Visit www.northlandsecurity.com/mobileeye/literature.htm to read literature Regarding our microphones.
For more information on MobileEye and these In-Car Video products, please visit www.mobileeye.com