MobileEye Announces In-Car Video Police Package

MobileEye’s cutting edge technology will forever change the way law enforcement professionals’ view in car video by boasting feature packed options balanced with simple operation and installation at a great price.

Non-PC embedded system providing supreme system stability

High quality live time video recording and playback (30 frames per second)

High quality synced audio

Digital watermark

Secure multi-level password protection

10/100 Base T Ethernet port for real time remote back up.

Anti-shock design

2 channel audio

Playback supports pause, slow motion, frame step and fast backward/forward

Instant search/backup

3 levels of secure authentication for remote access

Standard 60GB hard drive

MONITORS

Northland Security Products understands that in today’s police cars there is less and less room to put equipment that is why we have placed the MobileEye monitor in the cars existing sun visor. When not in use simply flip up the visor and the monitor is up out of the way, no wasted space. When you need it flip it down for incredible color picture quality of recording, live viewing and playback.

5" TFT-LCD

RCA Input

Built in Video signal- Automatic on/off switch

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Resolution: 960(w) x 234 (h) pixels

Dimensions: 8.5” X 4.3” x .75”

CAMERAS

MobileEyes camera offers a compact, rugged solution to high quality video in day or night.

16x optical, 8x digital power zoom

Large backlit buttons

Aluminum Cast Body

One touch - zoom-in, zoom-out button

Recording indicator on top of camera

Compact and light weight

Special DSP for in-car video use

Two LED’s (Green & Red) for recording status.

MICROPHONE

MobileEye incorporates wireless technology designed specifically for the police profession to provide excellent audio quality under harsh conditions.

900 MHZ Technology

Digitally Coded - over 9000 combinations - 1000 feet range.

Full duplex - two-way voice communications

Activates transmitter from receiver

6-8 hours of operation per charge

Rechargeable battery

Charge battery while in base

Automatically matches code when transmitter is in base

Built-in microphone in the transmitter

Multiple units can be used with no interference - 40 channels

